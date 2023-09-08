A couple of days ago Starfield was finally released to the console market Xbox and also the pc, a project that until now has had divided opinions by fans, as some say it is the game of the year and others that it is not a big deal. However, something that draws attention are the comments from users who try to pretend that it was also launched on PlayStation.

Among the most shown are the montages in which they are playing the title with a Dualsenseeven creating renders where you can see the shells of the consoles of sony but with reasons for this development of Bethesda. They even managed to make a modding for PC that doesn’t really add many elements, just that the logo of PS Studios It appears at the beginning as in all its exclusives.

In fact, some users wanted to use their Dualsense in the early access of the game, but for some reason it wasn’t supported right out of the box, so they used Xbox controller simulation programs to be able to use this option. Something that after a few days was fixed with an application.

For its part, another of the mods they have made for pc makes the different tutorials show the buttons PlayStation instead of those of Xbox, something that requires altering certain parts of the codebase that it seems weren’t an obstacle for those who did this. And as we already said, they also replace the intro of the logo of Bethesda to give way to sony and its exclusives.

Another user took photo and image editing a step further, creating stickers to put on his device. PS5, which implies that it is a console with a special edition casing of this game. He also did it with his Dualsensemaking it quite believable that this could have happened had the game not also left development for the device.

Remember that Starfield is available for Xbox Series X/S and PC. Also available to test with the service GamePass.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: With this strange behavior we can only say, it’s worth dreaming. I don’t understand why pretend this, but in the end they gave their contribution by buying on PC or paying for a month of Game Pass.