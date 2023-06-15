The demo of final fantasy 16 It has just been released, but the reactions are already raving about it. On June 12, the long-awaited demo of final fantasy 16 launched worldwide for users of PS5. Now that gamers have had a chance to try out the final product, the initial reactions to the demo are here, and as you can see in a few tweets below, gamers have nothing but praise to say. final fantasy 16.

It’s interesting to hear that final fantasy 16 has part of the “DNA of Final Fantasy XIV” in their characters and world, considering that both projects share some key developers like Naoki Yoshida. It is also intriguing to hear that it is “a lot like game of Thrones“, considering the recent report in which Yoshida revealed that the adaptation of HBO it was a must watch for all game developers.

It’s pretty clear from these early reactions that Square Enix’s hard work has paid off in the first few hours of final fantasy 16, especially if people are excited. It’s pretty unusual to see this kind of near-universal praise for a demo, but so far, at least, that’s the impression demo players have of final fantasy 16.

The demo of final fantasy 16 it focuses on the prologue of the new game and should last approximately two and a half hours. You’ll even be able to carry over your progress to the final game on June 22, plus you’ll also unlock a special combat demo once you’ve finished the demo’s story mode.

FFXVI’s demo is incredible. This is truly the next generation of Final Fantasy. The spectacle, the ambition, the confidence. It’s all there. The best compliment I can give is that it’s riveting, shocking and brutal. They were right, you WANT to buy the game after that. —Bring Peanut Butter (@Dreamboum) June 12, 2023

Playing the Final Fantasy 16 demo. The visuals are stunning and I really like the more mature tone of the story and characters so far. You can tell that it’s made by the guy who directed FF14. It’s got some of FF14’s DNA in the feel of its characters and world. — Mark West-Sooby (@Mark_WestSooby) June 12, 2023

Final Fantasy 16 is fukin amazing

The Demo / first 2 hours if the game is freakin awesome! The game is so much like Game of Thrones! Story and cinematics are 10/10 pic.twitter.com/gOZphlH3e2 — Zanar Aesthetics (@ChrisZanar) June 12, 2023

I genuinely cannot express how much the Final Fantasy 16 Demo made me feel. So many emotions right now. — LionHeart100 – Die in Silence (@Androktasai) June 12, 2023

Via: Game Rant

Editor’s note: I did not like ffxv so i was not interested in this game, but just writing this, i went to turn on my playstation 5 to download the demo.