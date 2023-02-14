Last year one of the most important games was released to fire ps4 and celebrate the first two years of PS5, God of War Ragnarok, which is established as the closure of the story for what began in 2018. And now, those who have not yet been able to try it have the opportunity to take a look at its first minutes through a trial version.

This is due to the service of PS Plus Premium, Therefore, users who have membership in that step will have the right to try the title for at least three hours. This has happened at the time with other main games of the brand, and surely more big titles are going to receive that treatment from sony.

At the moment it can only be tested in the American region, but it is possible that it will reach other regions later, so those interested should be attentive to access this version. The best thing is that this is not only limited to the company’s most recent console, since those who own a ps4 You can download it without any problem.

This kind of thing gives some hope of giving a preview to games like The Last of Us Part I, a new way of receiving the classic that arrived 10 years ago at Playstation 4. For its part, Returnal would be another of the ideals to arrive in this format, since many have doubts about how its roguelike mechanics work.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: It might feel somewhat unfair that only those who have Premium can play it, but hey, there should be some benefit to paying for said level of the online service.