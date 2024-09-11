For those who don’t know, a few months ago a controversy arose in relation to the franchise of The Crew of Ubisoftsince the French company left its first titles inactive, both on the console side with the digital versions and also on the computer. This led to users not giving up on these releases, so they got to work creating a community against what the company does by wanting to eliminate video games just because they want to.

Ubisoft has responded to player demands, ensuring that future titles in the franchise sThey will always be available to those who buy them, even offline. This decision comes after months of complaints from the community, following the closure of the first game’s servers in March, which triggered the initiative Stop Killing Gamesa movement that seeks to prevent the permanent closure of video games and which has gathered hundreds of thousands of signatures in Europe.

At a recent event at the company they confirmed that they are working on an offline mode for The Crew 2 and The Crew Motorfestensuring long-term access for these titles. While no specific details have been given on how this offline mode will work, they have committed to implementing these solutions in the coming months.

However, they have not announced plans to reopen the servers. The Crew original, meaning those who purchased that game won’t be able to access it. The company is focusing on ensuring continued access to its most recent titles, leaving the future of older games up in the air. So not everything is saved, but it’s the first step towards the future.

Stop Killing Games The proposal already has 350,000 signatures and is close to meeting the requirements to be discussed in the European Parliament. If a million signatures are collected and the minimum required in seven countries is reached, the proposal could influence future legislation on the closure of video games.

Via: PC Games

Author’s note: At least they managed to save some games from the franchise, not all of them but it’s something. However, there will be no way to recover the first one for the moment.