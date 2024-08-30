Bogota, Colombia.- This Saturday the U-20 Women’s World Cup kicks off and with it the implementation of the new anti-discrimination protocol, in which players can report racist acts with a simple gesture.

Female footballers will only need to cross their arms at the wrist in the shape of a cross to indicate to the refereeing body that there has been racist aggression.

The central referee must stop the match. After the restart, if the incidents continue, the game will be temporarily suspended and all participants will go to the dressing rooms. If racism continues after these mechanisms, then the match will be permanently suspended. “The fight against racism is something we must tackle together. Implementing the racist incident gesture at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Colombia 2024 is an essential first step in empowering footballers around the world. After its incorporation into the three-tier procedure, we are looking forward to seeing how it is applied worldwide to have the greatest possible effect,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

“This initiative was unanimously approved by the 211 member associations at the FIFA Congress. I thank FIFA members for their determination and their efforts in this joint battle to definitively eradicate racism from football and society. I would also like to thank all footballers, past and present, who have contributed to us taking this step forward. We must work with governments and law enforcement authorities to ensure that those who encourage the racism that threatens our sport are punished. The measures we are taking are firm and unequivocal.