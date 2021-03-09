Rockstar games has not confirmed if GTA 6 is already in development, but we know you are working on an important project.

Take-two, the company that houses the study, gave much to talk about by raising the price of NBA 2K21 At $ 70 dollars, and if you thought it was too much, better be prepared.

It seems that they are already thinking that this price is the standard, so the next games of Rockstar they could be more expensive.

Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two Interactive, spoke about the increase in the price of NBA 2K21 during the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, and mentioned the main reason for its price increase.

According to the manager, the $ 70 dollars are to reflect the creation of extraordinary experiences, and he assured that consumers are ready for this increase.

‘We announced the $ 70 price for NBA 2K21, our opinion is that we are offering a variety of extraordinary experiences, a lot of replayability, and the last time there was a price increase in the United States was in 2005, 2006, so I think the consumers are ready for it. ‘

NBA 2K21 started with a hefty price tag.

Being part of the same family, Rockstar could suffer this same price increase, although Zelnick made it clear that it is still too early to be sure, as the price is decided for each game.

What he did mention is that they are striving to create experiences that are worth the cost, so GTA 6 could be one of the chosen ones.

While Rockstar decides to reveal the project they are working on, players will be able to reflect on what to expect for the industry in terms of costs.

Do you agree that players could already pay $ 70 dollars without any problem?

