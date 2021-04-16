A recent study published by University of Cambrige has found evidence that video games might prevent or lessen some symptoms of depression. This data is important, currently 1 out of 4 people in countries like USA suffers from some degree of depression.

In fact, the relationship between global pandemic, depression and suicide rate is a factor. And, as the numbers of deaths derived from these rise, it is good to find new tools while they can combat or reduce them.

Video games against depression

According to the study published by the University of Cambridge, 11,341 young people aged 11 to 14 were sampled and focused on their consumption habits (specifically social networks and video games). This in order to recognize whether or not there was any relationship with depression.

They found that those who played video games were 24% less likely to develop depression than those who did not. In fact, the study author, Aaron Kandola acknowledge that: “We must understand how these activities influence our mental health (…), video games seem to have their benefits, especially during the pandemic.”

In fact, there is currently more research and treatments that seek to use the videogames as a fundamental part to obtain positive results in their patients. Similarly, if you live in Mexico and you require psychological help, we recommend these free services:

