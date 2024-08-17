Let’s go in order. Bioware has announced the official release date of Dragon Age: The Veilguard with a new trailer, in which Morrigan also makes a brief appearance, probably the most beloved character in the series whose first appearance dates back to the first chapter and who is a fairly regular presence in the series.

Morrigan’s presence in Dragon Age: The Veilguard has finally been confirmed in the latest trailer released by BioWare a few days ago. According to some, his return could hide more than it seems.

Theories

However, his role seems broader and more intertwined in the story than it seems. A Twitter user noted that Morrigan wears Flemeth’s headdressopening up many questions, first of all one on the fate of Flemeth herself (she is a shapeshifter who appeared in the past chapters). Why does Morrigan have her headdress?

Fan theories are not lacking. The most accredited is that Morrigan could be Flemeth herselfthat is, that she may have absorbed some of it. The alternative theory starts with Morrigan drinking from Mythal’s well in Dragon Age: Inquisition: her new appearance would therefore be linked to Mythal’s will.

Luckily, we won’t have to wait long to find out what happened to Morrigan, because Dragon Age: The Veilguard is out on October 31 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X and S. It will cost €70 on consoles and €60 on PC, with the €150 collector’s edition not including the game.