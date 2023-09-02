The boss’s tutorial Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon it’s proving quite difficult for many players out there. The first game of Armored Core from FromSoftware in over a decade has just been released, but many gamers are already having a hard time in the early hours of the game. Turns out a lot of players are having trouble beating the starting boss of Armored Core VIwhich is considered the “tutorial boss” of the entire game, as it concludes the initial mission.

As reported by Automaton Media, this boss is the AH12 HC Helicoptercomplete with barrages of missiles and relentless heavy machine gun fire.

“The first chief of Armored Core VI he’s kicking my butt,” one player says on Twitter.

Truth be told, it’s not uncommon for FromSoftware’s “tutorial” bosses to be challenging, but sometimes they are designed to be overwhelming in nature, like the Vanguard Demon in Demon’s Souls. on the subreddit of Armored Corea post states that approximately half of the negative user reviews of Armored Core VI in Steam they come from players not being able to beat the starting boss. At the moment, Armored Core VI has an overall ‘Very Positive’ rating from user reviews on Steam after more than 3,600 user reviews.

While it’s true that some negative user reviews paint a damning picture of the boss AH12 HC Helicopterwith one user calling it “completely unnecessary”, the vast majority of user reviews seem to be more focused on the overall design of Armored Core VIas well as its keyboard and mouse controls.

“This is simply sekiro with an appearance of Armored Core, and suffers for it in my opinion”, writes a user after more than nine hours. “The only thing I really can’t stand in this game is the cheesy, terrible dialogue. Conversations are as dynamic and intense as kids playing army in the backyard,” writes another player.

It seems so, although some players of Armored Core VI are having a hard time with the initial boss fight, which is perfectly understandable, this line of thinking doesn’t represent the general negative player criticism surrounding the game. If gamers aren’t happy with FromSoftware’s new game, which so far has fantastic overall reviews, it’s more down to the game design and dialogue, if that.

Via: Game Radar

Editor’s note: You know what? It didn’t attract my attention that much. Armored Core but now I do want it hahaha, I’m sure that boss isn’t even that difficult, it’s a matter of people who hadn’t played a Fromsoftware title.