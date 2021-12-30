It was in 2018 when the ‘Paleta’ did not enter into the plans of any Mexican squad, so it left at Arka gdynia of the Polish league.

A year later, he signed for the East Bengal from India, where he scored 11 goals in 14 games.

Jared Borgetti in Al Ittihad, a rather particular adventure. Mexico will meet Saudi Arabia, preparing for Tokyo, at 1 in the afternoon. pic.twitter.com/YsY6IZctvM – Pambol Azteca  (@Pambol_Azteca) June 8, 2021

The ‘Desert Fox’ defended the colors of the Al-Ittihad of the Saudi Arabian league, scoring a total of 8 goals in 15 games.

Although he had offers in Spain, France and England to continue his career, he decided to return to Mexican soccer.

?? The #Valerenga has signed Mexican right-back Efraín Juárez (31 | #VancouverWhitecaps) as a free agent. Signature until the end of the year. pic.twitter.com/Hrr9ViteP2 – Mercatosphera (@mercatosphera) March 5, 2019

Jerónimo Amione is a new player for FC Lahti in Finland? pic.twitter.com/t0rXmvsdp9 – Andre Marín (@andremarinpuig) December 30, 2018

In the Nordic team he did things well, and thanks to his developed scoring nose, he scored 4 goals in 15 games, although he decided to return to Mexico with Mineros de Zacatecas.

Héctor Moreno was OFFICIALLY introduced as a new Al Gharafa player. At 31 years of age, the Mexican central defender will play in Qatari football. The youth squad from Pumas UNAM put an end to a 12-season stint in European football. pic.twitter.com/hPUae5zMjY – Undefeated (@InvictosSomos) July 29, 2019

In that competition he went unnoticed and with more pain than glory, returning to Mexican soccer.

Is Marco Fabian’s exotic experience in Qatar over ??. After playing 246 minutes and scoring 1 goal with Al Sadd, led by Xavi Hernández, the 30-year-old Mexican is a free player. He painted for more but literally he has been lost for 3 years. The best thing would be for him to return to Liga Mx pic.twitter.com/XhfXaHjU6a – DIEGOL ⚽️ (@ Diegol90Mx) June 30, 2020

Although like most of his other compatriots, his performance was low, playing only 3 games and scoring one goal.

How we confirm it on July 1 ✔️ OFFICIAL. Ulises Dávila is a new player for Wellington Phoenix. His last team was Delhi Dynamos. ?? ⚽ Sign a two-year contract.#MexicanosPorElMundo pic.twitter.com/jJTEUkPeLj – Draft Liga MX (@DraftFutMX) July 5, 2019

The first of them was in 2019, with the Delhi Dynamos of Indian soccer; a year later, he signed for the Wellington phoenix of the New Zealand league.

Do you remember? Luis Ángel Landín ?? opened the scoring in the match where Guastatoya tied with LD Alajuelense in the Concacaf League pic.twitter.com/reOqVArehX – Luis Omar Tapia (@LuisOmarTapia) September 22, 2021

Already for 2018, he signed with the Deportivo Malacateco of Guatemala, and only a year later, he signed with the Guastatoya of the same competition.

TO GUATEMALA FOOTBALL ?? Carlos ‘Gullit’ Peña is a new player for Antigua GFC. pic.twitter.com/0JkTdaEtWo – Andre Marín (@andremarinpuig) June 10, 2021

In 2019, the Mexican element was part of the Tychy from Silesia; After a brief stint in the Silver League, he was part of the Club Santanecos From El Salvador. His most recent team was the Ancient from Guatemala.

Javier Orozco will be a Xelajú player in the first division of Guatemala? The Chuletita was playing in the Jaiba Brava? of the Expansion League ?? His last team in Liga MX was Veracruz in 2017 ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/1mdpLWDDJT – Universal Sports (@UnivDeportes) May 29, 2021

Near the end and shortly before hanging up the boots, he was part of the Xelaju of Guatemalan soccer.

?? The #HJK_Helsinki has signed Mexican striker Marco Bueno (24), free after disengaging from #CD_Everton in january. Signature until the end of the year. pic.twitter.com/34RCYYAF12 – Mercatosphera (@mercatosphera) March 27, 2019

After having tried his luck in teams such as Pachuca, León, Toluca, Chivas and Monterrey, he was signed by Everton de Viña del Mar.

In 2019 he left Chile to sign with the Helsinki of the Finnish league, where he was only one season and currently plays for Comunicaciones de Guatemala.

He was part of the Federation of El Salvador; in 2006 he was appointed coach of La Selecta.

The first occurred in 2014, when he assumed the technical direction of the selection of Japan; a year later he was in charge of the Al-wahda from the United Arab Emirates, where he spent two seasons.

One of his last selective was that of Egypt, from 2018 to 2019.

In 2009 he was a strategist for Cameroon; one year after Jamaica; was in Costa Rica with him Saints of Guápiles and with him Carthaginian; besides directing in Peru with Melgar and Manucci.

Official presentation of the new coach of the @alliancefc, the Mexican Francisco ‘Paco’ Ramírez (left) and his TA Ángel Monares. pic.twitter.com/G5iI8FOnkY – FEPAFUT (@fepafut) January 10, 2017

Although in 2017, the Mexican helmsman signed a contract with the Alliance FC of the Panama league, being until now the exotic team in his career.