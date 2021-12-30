There are some Mexican players who have decided to try their luck in so-called ‘exotic’ competitions. Those rare and uncommon leagues for an Aztec element to sign for a team from that country.
Today we present who they have been Mexican soccer players and coaches who have played in some ‘exotic’ competition.
One of the Mexican soccer players who tried his luck in an exotic league was Enrique Esqueda.
It was in 2018 when the ‘Paleta’ did not enter into the plans of any Mexican squad, so it left at Arka gdynia of the Polish league.
A year later, he signed for the East Bengal from India, where he scored 11 goals in 14 games.
One of the first Aztec footballers to go to a little-known league was Jared borgetti.
The ‘Desert Fox’ defended the colors of the Al-Ittihad of the Saudi Arabian league, scoring a total of 8 goals in 15 games.
Although he had offers in Spain, France and England to continue his career, he decided to return to Mexican soccer.
The former Mexican player Efrain Juarez is another of the national elements that played in an exotic league, being in the Valerenga of the Norwegian competition. However, he did not end up emerging and ended his career after a brief stint at the Vancouver Whitecaps in Canada.
Jerome Amione can also claim to have been in a team with few reflectors as was the FC Lahti of the Finnish league.
In the Nordic team he did things well, and thanks to his developed scoring nose, he scored 4 goals in 15 games, although he decided to return to Mexico with Mineros de Zacatecas.
When the current defender of Rayados de Monterrey, Hector Moreno, ended his participation in the Old Continent, he opted for the Al-Gharafa from Qatar.
In that competition he went unnoticed and with more pain than glory, returning to Mexican soccer.
Another element that decided to try his luck in Qatar was Marco Fabian. It was in 2020 when the winger signed with him Al-sadd from the city of Doha.
Although like most of his other compatriots, his performance was low, playing only 3 games and scoring one goal.
The name of Ulises Davila It has sounded in Mexican football, although it could never take off with Chivas and Santos Laguna, it had better performances in exotic competitions.
The first of them was in 2019, with the Delhi Dynamos of Indian soccer; a year later, he signed for the Wellington phoenix of the New Zealand league.
After not appearing in the top circuit, and after a short-lived stint in the Expansión League, in 2016 he signed for the Zeledon from Costa Rica, a country where he also defended the colors of the Herediano.
Already for 2018, he signed with the Deportivo Malacateco of Guatemala, and only a year later, he signed with the Guastatoya of the same competition.
The ‘Gullit’ Peña He has been one of the most talented players, although due to his off-court controversies he has not been able to stand out as best he would have liked.
In 2019, the Mexican element was part of the Tychy from Silesia; After a brief stint in the Silver League, he was part of the Club Santanecos From El Salvador. His most recent team was the Ancient from Guatemala.
A few days ago the news broke that the ‘Chuletita’ Orozco put an end to his career as a professional footballer
Near the end and shortly before hanging up the boots, he was part of the Xelaju of Guatemalan soccer.
One of the players who out of the greatest promises of Mexican soccer is Marco Bueno.
After having tried his luck in teams such as Pachuca, León, Toluca, Chivas and Monterrey, he was signed by Everton de Viña del Mar.
In 2019 he left Chile to sign with the Helsinki of the Finnish league, where he was only one season and currently plays for Comunicaciones de Guatemala.
The coach and former Mexican player Carlos de los Cobos He was in charge of teams like America, Querétaro, Celaya and Irapuato.
He was part of the Federation of El Salvador; in 2006 he was appointed coach of La Selecta.
On the other hand, the current coach of Rayados de Monterrey, Javier AguirreYou can also claim to have coached in some exotic teams.
The first occurred in 2014, when he assumed the technical direction of the selection of Japan; a year later he was in charge of the Al-wahda from the United Arab Emirates, where he spent two seasons.
One of his last selective was that of Egypt, from 2018 to 2019.
The son of ‘Ojitos’ Meza, Enrique Meza Jr.He was not lucky enough to stand out as a professional footballer, however, and something few know is that he has continued his father’s path as a coach.
In 2009 he was a strategist for Cameroon; one year after Jamaica; was in Costa Rica with him Saints of Guápiles and with him Carthaginian; besides directing in Peru with Melgar and Manucci.
To the coach Paco Ramirez He is still remembered when he led the Chivas team in 2009. In Mexico he was in charge of Necaxa, Dorados, Tapachula and Tepatitlán.
Although in 2017, the Mexican helmsman signed a contract with the Alliance FC of the Panama league, being until now the exotic team in his career.
