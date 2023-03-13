Rome – Successful surgery and renewal of the contract with the Ternana Woman. With a long thank you post on her Facebook page, the footballer Deborah Salvatori Rinaldi31, revealed that she had emergency surgery to remove a tumor last week and that before the surgery, her club wanted to renew her expiring contract also for the 2023-24 season: a gesture that the 31-year-old footballer wanted to highlight on social media and which had a wide media echo.

“On Monday February 20, I was at the park with my family. We were there for the carnival… for my niece. Many things changed that day. That day they called me and told me “evil” – writes the attacker from Terni – The next day I was in Terni to do the only thing I could do until the operation. Playing football and being with the team. That morning before training I spoke in the locker room. I was leaving the ship to run to my lifeboat. That morning, after training, Paolo Tagliavento and Isabella Cardone were in the locker room with renewal in hand. La Ternana made me cry that morning”.

Now the red-green player will have to continue the treatments.