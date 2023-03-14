Through a long post on her Facebook profile, the soccer player Deborah Salvatori Rinaldi made it known that she underwent emergency surgery last week for the removal of a tumor in her paranasal sinuses: before the surgery, the club she plays for, the Ternana Women, renewed her expiring contract also for the next football season, 2023-24.

A gesture that the athlete wanted to praise on her social networks, after recovering from the operation, which went the right way. “On Monday 20 February – writes Deborah Salvatori Rinaldi – I was at the park with my family. We were there for the carnival. For my granddaughter. Many things changed that day. That day they called me and told me “evil” the next day I was in Terni to do the only thing I could do until the operation. Playing football and being with the team. That morning before training I spoke in the locker room. I was leaving the ship to run to my lifeboat. That morning, after training, Paolo Tagliavento and Isabella Cardone were in the locker room with the renewal in hand. La Ternana made me cry that morning”.

The player will now have to continue treatment but knows that she will be able to count on the support of her team and her teammates.