The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom little by little it is approaching one year of release, and although it made a lot of noise at the time, for players it is already a fleeting memory because many more games have been released since and this 2024 There is a lot on the horizon. However, there is a certain audience that is still quite busy with the new version of Hyrule in the open world, specifically getting all the possible achievements, even if they invent them themselves in the process.

One of the users has spent his time in this game to solve a mystery, and that is the maximum number of Poes that can be obtained in the subfloor, so since getting the game in May of last year, it has not stopped beyond passing the main story. And just recently he got the answer to his question, and after having accumulated 1,885 hours he tells us that the maximum number of these souls to be obtained is 999,999, preventing us from reaching one million.

Here are the screenshots with his achievement:

In fact, the user on previous occasions has shared how to follow a route that allows players to accumulate the astonishing figure of 5,500 Poe in just four hours. So three of these accumulated would result in a large loot of more than 16,000 souls in a period of 12 hours. Something that can be valuable in case the user wants to buy within the store that is made available.

Remember that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is available only in nintendo switch.

