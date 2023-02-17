Shinnik player Semeykin reported threats against him after a fight with Ukrainians in Turkey

Footballer of “Shinnik” Artem Semeykin reported threats against him after a fight with Ukrainian players of “Minaj” in Turkey. He spoke about this RIA News.

“What they write there is not particularly interesting. About ten people wrote to me too. It’s not even a threat, just some nonsense writing. The content of the messages is about what we will find, catch and all that, ”the player shared. The athlete also noted that both sides were injured in the fight.

On February 13, the players of the Russian and Ukrainian teams staged a mass brawl at the Royal Seginus Hotel. Police and an ambulance were called to the scene. The police made no arrests, but both teams were forced to leave the hotel.

Shinnik said that the Russian players stood up for their teammate, who was attacked by the Ukrainians. In Minai, they considered that the Russians provoked the Transcarpathians, and added that they did not want to live with Shinnik in the same hotel.