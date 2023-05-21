The Champions League is coming to an end, it only remains to know which team will be the winner of the tournament, the title is between Inter Milan, who arrives after eliminating one of its great historical rivals and the club with which it shares a stadium, AC Milan, the tie for these semi-finals ended with a comfortable victory on aggregate for the Nerazzurri by three goals to nil. They will not have it easy in the final as they will have to face what is possibly the fittest club at the moment, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, who reach this final after beating Real Madrid on aggregate in the semifinals by five goals to one.
Next, and because we are in the Champions League final, from 90min we bring you the records that the different players who have played UCL finals have achieved.
Which player has won the Champions League final the most times?
The players who have played the most Champions League finals are Paco Gento (Real Madrid) and Paolo Maldini (AC Milan), who have played a game of these characteristics a total of eight times. He is closely followed by Alfredo Di Stéfano with seven times (Real Madrid), Cristiano Ronaldo with six (Manchester United and Real Madrid) and Patrice Era with five finals played (Monaco, Manchester United and Juvents).
|
Player
|
contested finals
|
Paco Gento
|
8
|
Paolo Maldino
|
8
|
Di Stefano
|
7
|
Cristiano Ronaldo
|
6
|
patrice evra
|
5
Who are the all-time top scorers in the Champions League finals?
The player who has scored the most goals in the finals of this prestigious European competition is Cristiano Ronaldo, who has scored a total of four times with Manchester United and Real Madrid, followed in this ranking by his teammate, Gareth Bale with three goals (Real Madrid). Samuel Eto´o (FC Barcelona), Filippo Inzaghi and Daniele Massaro (both with AC Milan) have scored twice.
|
Player
|
goals in finals
|
Cristiano Ronaldo
|
4
|
Gareth Bale
|
3
|
Samuel Eto´o
|
2
|
Filippo Inzaghi
|
2
|
Daniele Massaro
|
2
Which players have scored the most goals in a final?
The player who has scored the most goals in a match of this caliber is Ferenc Puskas, who scored four goals in the final of the 1960 edition in which Real Madrid beat Eintracht Frankfurt 7-3. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid), Hernán Crespo (AC Milan), Filippo Inzaghi (AC Milan) and Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) follow him with two goals.
|
Player
|
goals in a final
|
Ferenc Puskas
|
4
|
Hernan Crespo
|
2
|
Filippo Inzaghi
|
2
|
Cristiano Ronaldo
|
2
