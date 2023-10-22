The football match between rivals Olympiacos Piraeus and Panathinaikos was stopped on Sunday. This happened after Panathinaikos’ Spanish defender Juankar was injured by fireworks thrown at him. Juankar was doing his warm-up before coming on as a substitute in the match between the rivals from Athens.
Sports editorial
