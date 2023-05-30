Marcos Vinicius Alves Barreira, formerly of Vila Nova, also received a fine of R$ 25,000 from the STJD

the sock Marcos Vinicius Alves Barreira, known as Romário, was banned from football by the STJD (Superior Court of Sports Justice) on Monday (29.May.2023) and received a fine of R$ 25,000. The former Vila Nova player was punished for participating in a result manipulation scheme of football matches.

The STJD also punished steering wheel Gabriel Domingos with a suspension of 720 days and a fine of R$ 15,000. Second note of the court (full – 114 KB), decisions were taken unanimously. But, as the judgment was at 1st instance, there is still the possibility of appeal.

The punishments were motivated by the participation of the 2 in a match-fixing scheme in the game between Vila Nova and Sport for the 2022 edition of Série B of the Brazilian Championship, played on November 6. The complaint is the result of an operation by the MP-GO (Prosecutor’s Office of Goiás) called Maximum Penalty.

According to the investigations, Romário, who at the time played for Vila Nova, acted to try to co-opt athletes to commit penalties in the match in question. Gabriel, who also defended the Goiás team at the time, ended up involved in the case by stating, in exchange for messages with gamblers, that he would accept the proposal, which did not materialize in the end.

A investigation MP-GO was initiated in February, based on a complaint made by the president of Vila Nova, Hugo Jorge Bravo. The official said that Romário accepted R$ 150,000 to commit a penalty in the 1st stage of the game against Sport. Subsequently, in April, the MP-GO expanded the scope of investigations, starting to investigate possible irregular events in Serie A and state championship matches.

With information from Brazil Agency.