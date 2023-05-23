Nikolas Farias was convicted by the TJD-RS and received a R$ 80,000 penalty for fraud during the championship

O TJD-RS (Rio Grande do Sul Court of Sports Justice) condemned, this Monday (May 22, 2023), defender Nikolas Farias with a penalty of R$ 80 thousand and 720 days of suspension for participating in a match-fixing scheme in the 2023 edition of the Gaucho Championship.

This is the first punishment of an athlete mentioned in the Maximum Penalty operation, carried out by MP-GO (Prosecutor’s Office of Goiás). The player ended up being tried in absentia for not attending the session.

The judgment against Nikolas Farias occurred in relation to a game in which the sportsman committed a penalty against Esportivo in the 2023 Gaucho Championship, a competition for which he defended Novo Hamburgo.

As part of the investigation carried out by the MP-GO, Nikolas – who is without a club at the moment – ​​acknowledged the irregularities and was not criminally prosecuted. However, in the sporting field, punishment still fit.

Initially, the striker Jarro Pedroso, from Inter de Santa Maria, was scheduled to be judged in the same session. However, the TJD-RS accepted the request of the player’s defense to postpone his judgment to better elaborate the defense.

MP-GO Investigation

Investigations into soccer match result manipulation schemes to favor gamblers began in February of this year, when the MP-GO received a complaint from the president of Vila Nova, Hugo Jorge Bravo.

On that occasion, the manager revealed that midfielder Marcos Vinícius Alves Barreira, better known as Romarinho (who had his contract terminated in 2022), accepted R$ 150,000 to commit a penalty in the first stage of the game against Sport, in Série B.

Subsequently, in April, the MP-GO expanded the scope of investigations, starting to investigate possible irregular events in Serie A and state championship matches.

With information from Agência Brasil