Player imitates Ronaldo in his celebration and… breaks his ligaments, video

New stars always want to imitate their idols, emulate the stars, but sometimes things don’t go as planned.

This is what happened to a young player in Vietnam. After scoring a goal, the soccer player ran to the side of the field to celebrate.

(You may be interested in: Beach soccer team: Santiago Alzate, the DT who built the World Cup quota)

painful injury

Player is injured for celebrating like Ronaldo.

But the celebration did not go as expected. The youngster emulated Cristiano Ronaldo at the celebration, with the saltico and the movement of the hands. But when she fell to the grass, she felt something.

The player fell to the ground and had to be treated for a discomfort in his knee. His teammates and the referee came over to see what was wrong with him.

According to the local press report, he tore his ligaments and had to be taken to an emergency hospital.

In the final of a U-17 Cup in Vietnam 🇻🇳, a player wanted to do the famous CR7 celebration after scoring his goal. He ended up tearing his ligaments and they had to transfer him to an emergency hospital. pic.twitter.com/u3cZgxCx7p — Nahuel Lanzón ⭐⭐⭐ (@nahuelzn) March 23, 2023

SPORTS

More sports news