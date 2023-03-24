Friday, March 24, 2023
Player imitates Ronaldo in his celebration and… breaks his ligaments, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 24, 2023
in Sports
0
Player imitates Ronaldo in his celebration and… breaks his ligaments, video


injury

He celebrates like Ronaldo and gets injured.

He celebrates like Ronaldo and gets injured.

It happened at a youth game in Vietnam.

New stars always want to imitate their idols, emulate the stars, but sometimes things don’t go as planned.

This is what happened to a young player in Vietnam. After scoring a goal, the soccer player ran to the side of the field to celebrate.

painful injury

Player is injured for celebrating like Ronaldo.

But the celebration did not go as expected. The youngster emulated Cristiano Ronaldo at the celebration, with the saltico and the movement of the hands. But when she fell to the grass, she felt something.

The player fell to the ground and had to be treated for a discomfort in his knee. His teammates and the referee came over to see what was wrong with him.

According to the local press report, he tore his ligaments and had to be taken to an emergency hospital.

SPORTS

