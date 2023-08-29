Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 08/29/2023 – 6:23 am

World Cup champions could not enjoy the victory. On the contrary, they are fighting a battle against the leader Luís Rubiales, a male chauvinist accused of abuse. When will women be able to rest? A few weeks ago, it even seemed that women were moving towards equality, at least in the world of sports. That’s because, for the first time, (just now?) a Women’s World Cup was taken seriously. The Australian Cup, which ended on the 20th of August, was broadcast on TV and commented on as if it were a real sport. Look how amazing, they finally found out that women can play football (contains irony).

But no, it wasn’t like that. And since nothing in women’s lives is easy, we took another rug pull. The proof: the victory of the Spanish national team against England could not even be celebrated and became a serious case of the fight against harassment and machismo.

Women couldn’t simply celebrate, parading around in open cars, as their male counterparts do when they win a world championship. On the contrary, they are waging a battle against a male chauvinist and alleged abuser and being forced to make a political movement against sexism.

The horror that gave rise to all this happened already during the celebration of the victory, on the 20th, when the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Luis Rubiales, forcefully kissed the mouth of the player Jenni Hermoso, in front of the TVs and photographers, as if he was doing nothing wrong.

The certainty of impunity is truly incredible. And it is very symbolic that this happens in the final of the Women’s World Cup. It’s as if the world were saying: “Did you think you were going to be able to play football, celebrate, be free? You dare not!”

Result: what was meant to be a party, became a broad political movement and state matter. In Spain and around the world, women (and men too) spread the hashtag #SeAcabó (something like “acabou!”, in free translation), a kind of “Me Too” of Spanish football. The movement calls for the accused of abuse to resign.

Rubiales, pressured, even apologized but, at the same time, said that the kiss was consented and left for war. She said she was the victim of “false feminists” and a “social murder”. How many times have we heard these excuses and “mimimis” from those accused of abuse?

In an official statement last week, he repeated at the top of his voice, with all the air of a hysterical macho man: “I will not resign! I will not resign!”

And went on the attack. He has been doing something very common among abusers: trying to silence the victim through legal processes. Yes, in a statement, the federation led by Rubiales said that Jenni Hermoso would be sued for her words and for offending the “honor” of the president.

Research and solidarity

Even so, the movement against Rubiales and in solidarity with the player only grows and spreads around the world.

Yesterday, the Public Prosecutor’s Office in Spain opened an inquiry to investigate the leader for the possible offense of sexual assault. On Saturday, FIFA announced that he would be suspended for 90 days from his activities. But wait? That’s all, FIFA? This doesn’t look like punishment, but a light punishment for a “boy” who did something silly (sic).

Meanwhile, the world champion players stage a rebellion of sorts. All the athletes of the Spanish team warned that they will not step on the field until the leader resigns. Eleven members of the technical committee of the winning selection resigned.

Many of her male colleagues support the girls. On Saturday, Sevilla players wore a T-shirt with the inscription “SeAcabó” (it’s over) in support of their teammates.

The case reached the government. While ministers demonstrated in support of women, the country’s prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, said that the leader’s apologies were not enough and lamented: “our country still has a long way to go in terms of equality and respect and in the equality of rights between women and men.”

It seems very difficult for Rubiales to remain in office. Even if the condescension of FIFA and his fellow men in the federation (the old pact of toxic masculinity) remains, he will likely have no choice. Or will he be alone shouting: “I don’t resign, I don’t resign” to an increasingly empty audience?

But even if he resigns, which will be a victory for the # SeAcabó movement, I don’t think we’ll have anything to celebrate.

It is unacceptable that a gesture of abuse like this happens, even more so at a football event that should give prominence to women and the fight for equality. We were supposed to be talking about genius players, not a macho manager.

As long as that sort of thing still happens, we’ll have nothing to celebrate.

And having to fight all the time, turning everything into a political movement is tiring, you know? The women of the Spanish national team should only be doing something that still seems impossible for women: toasting, relaxing and receiving all the glory they are entitled to after hard work well done. Who knows one day?

_____________________________

Nina Lemos is a journalist and writer. She has been writing about feminism and behavior since the 2000s, when she launched the group “02 Neuronio” with two friends. She was a columnist for Folha de S.Paulo and UOL. She is one of the creators of TPM magazine. In 2015, she moved to Berlin, the city she is madly in love with. Since then, she lives between news from Brazil and German classes.

The text reflects the opinion of the author, not necessarily that of DW.