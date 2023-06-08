Fiorentina captain Cristiano Biraghi was hit by an object thrown from the crowd during the Conference League final in Prague against West Ham United. He suffered a bleeding wound on the back of his head as a result. That happened when taking a corner kick.

After the player was treated by handlers, the game resumed. The referee decided not to stop the game, or to send the players to the changing rooms. The incident took place after more than half an hour of play.

A similar incident took place in the Netherlands this season, when Ajax player Davy Klaassen was hit by a lighter at Feyenoord and also suffered a bleeding head wound. That game was temporarily halted and the KNVB has since tightened the rules.

According to Dutch rules, the duel in Prague should have been stopped immediately. Dozens of cups have already been thrown on the field at the final. This continues even after the incident with Biraghi. See also Cuba still a threat to the US | Article | People's Gazette

