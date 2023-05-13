The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is on the market (officially) starting today, May 12, 2023. We are facing the title of the moment, a game that is beating critics for its very high quality.

The title, basically an open-world on three levels (earth, sky and underground of Hyrule) promises hundreds and hundreds of hours of gameplay to all those who want to explore this magical land as Link.

As always, however, there are those who have no particular interest in exploration but prefer to go straight to the point. We report the experience of a speedrunner who managed to complete the title in record time.

His name is Gymnast86is a youtuber known for his videos dedicated to The Legend of Zelda series and, a few hours ago, he published a video that will remain in the history of Tears of the Kingdom.

Within 94 minutesin fact, the youtuber managed to complete the game, obviously skipping as many stages of the story as possible to reach the final bossfight.

Let’s not forget that, as in Breath of the Wild, there are no precise orders to follow and some elements you can even skip, if you want to get to the ending in a short time.

You can view the entire speedrun directly in this article but, of course, keep in mind that you will run into heavy plot spoilers and game bosses.

And how are you coping with the adventure?exploring every corner of the immense map or trying to get to the point in the shortest possible time?