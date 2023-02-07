Five friends between the ages of 21 and 23, partners in a small province Rugby Club, They were sentenced to life imprisonment for the crime of the young man Fernando Baez Sosa, beaten to death three years ago in Argentina, a case that shocked the country.

The ruling against Máximo Thomsen, Ciro Pertossi, Matías Benicelli, Luciano Pertossi and Enzo Comelli, for doubly aggravated homicide, was read this Monday before the convicted in the courtroom in the city of Dolores, at a hearing in which the parents of Báez Sosa were present.

Three other young rugby players, Blas Cinalli, Lucas Pertossi and Ayrton Viollaz, They were sentenced to 15 years in prison, being considered secondary participants.

The reading of the sentence, agreed unanimously, was broadcast live on television.

In Dolores, 220 kilometers south of Buenos Aires, Dozens of people expressed their solidarity with the parents of Báez Sosa.

Thomsen, considered the leader of the group, fainted when he learned of the verdict of perpetuity, the maximum sentence contemplated by Argentine law.

The trial that began on January 2 captivated the country, which had been moved by the crime of the 18-year-old law student, which occurred on January 18, 2020 in Villa Gesell, 370 km south of Buenos Aires.



