The bomb went off a month ago and shook the brazilian soccer. Several footballers were involved in betting cases, in an investigation that sparked a real scandal and that promises to continue. Among the names that emerged was that of the Argentine Kevin Lomonacowho works in Red Bull Bragantino.

In the last few hours, the investigation deepened and it was learned that the defender who emerged in Lanús admitted before the Court that he was given a reprimand on purpose in a match of the Brasileirao tournament last season in exchange for money.

As reported by the Brazilian outlet UOL, Lomónaco was one of the four players who confessed to the Goiás Public Ministry having participated in the manipulation scheme. The offense carries a penalty of up to six years in prison, but the confession led the agency to offer them a non-prosecution agreement. Both the Argentine and the left back Moraes were not prosecuted and became witnesses in the investigations.

Lomónaco said that he accepted the promise of receiving 70,000 reais for receiving a yellow card in the Red Bull Bragantino match against America-MG. The scammers deposited 30,000 reais into his account, but did not pay the rest of the amount. “He told me that he was going to make quick money, that he just had to get me a yellow card. I accepted. He was in the concentration, a day before the game, I think. He insisted, he sent me messages, he told me: ‘We’re going to close, brother, it’s money…’. But I did it without knowing that it was a crime, something like that. I did it normally, I didn’t ask anyone anything,” Kevin said.

Prosecutors seized the Argentine’s cell phone and found the dialogues that proved the setup. In them, Lomónaco speaks with Luís Felipe Rodrigues de Castro, who makes him the offer. “I got a booking just because I thought it wasn’t something that would hurt the team,” explained the 21-year-old defender.

Lomónaco was removed from the Red Bull first team, which at the time, when this investigation became known, issued a harsh statement. “Red Bull Bragantino became aware of the operation that involves manipulation schemes in games and state championships of Serie A and the Brasileiro, and the presence of an athlete from the squad among those investigated. The club has zero tolerance for any attitude that could harm the fitness of the sport and go against the values ​​and dignity of all who wear the colors of Red Bull Bragantino. We make ourselves available to the authorities during the investigation and we will handle the legal situation involving the athlete internally,” the entity emphasized.

According to the investigation, the defendants would have charged between 50,000 and 100,000 reais (between 9,000 and 18,000 euros) not only for “going less” so that their teams lose, but also with bets related to certain amounts of fouls committed or for cause a certain number of corner kicks in a match.

The transcript of the dialogue with the prosecutor Prosecutor Fernando Cesconetto: He contacted you again to do what?

Kevin Lomónaco: Yeah, he contacted me, introducing himself, giving his name and saying to make one…to make some money. To do that. He didn’t know much, he had never done something like that with a bet, nothing like that. I didn’t understand much, but he said that he was going to make a lot of money quickly, that he just had to have a yellow card. He kept talking like that a lot, alone, because I didn’t reply to the message. At first I did not reply to the message.

Cesconetto: Did you ever accept the proposal of Vinicius Ribeiro? (later, Kevin clarifies that his name is Luis Felipe)

Lomonaco: Yes, I did. I was concentrating, I think the day before the game. He kept insisting, sending messages, saying: ‘Let’s close brother, it’s money…’. I kept talking to him in the concentration, and then yes: they gave me a yellow card. But I did it without knowing that it was a crime or something, I did it normally, I didn’t ask anyone anything.

Cesconetto: What game was that Kevin?

Lomónaco: It was with America.

Cesconetto: November 5?

Lomonaco: Yes, yes.

Cesconetto: But how much money did they offer you for that yellow?

Lomónaco: He offered me 70,000 reais. And he told me that he would send him a down payment before the game, which was 30,000.

Cesconetto: Did you send the deposit before?

Lomónaco: Yes, he sent a sign before the game.

Cesconetto: And did he send you the 30,000 reales?

Lomonaco: It did. I don’t remember if it was the day before or the same day, but before the game.

Cesconetto: Did he owe you 40 thousand reais and he kept talking to you?

Lomonaco: Yes, yes. He kept wanting a red card, a penalty, something much bigger. I didn’t mean to do this. I did the yellow only because I thought it was not something that would harm the team. I thought it was something normal and I didn’t think it was a crime either, something like that. It was like I said, I didn’t ask anyone for anything, I did it just because, then at one point, it was a quick day there.

Cesconetto: It’s fine, but you recognize that it’s wrong to receive a promise of 70 thousand and receive 30 thousand in the pocket to draw a card against your team. Do you know that this is wrong?

Lomonaco: Yes, yes, yes.

Cesconetto: So much so that you didn’t tell your other teammates that you had done that?

Lomonaco: I didn’t.

Cesconetto: Neither your coach?

Lomónaco: No, nobody.

Investigation

The investigations began at the end of 2022, after midfielder Romario, from Vila Nova, confessed that he received 150,000 reais (27,000 euros) in exchange for committing a penalty in the match against Sport Recife for the Serie B championship. Romario He had received 10,000 reais in advance and the rest was going to be paid to him once he fulfilled his “mission”, but he was not even called up to play that match. The case, however, came to the attention of the president of Vila Nova, Hugo Jorge Bravo, who is also a military police officer, and presented evidence to the prosecutor’s office, thus starting the “Operation Pena Máxima.”

The Maximum Penalty Operation is an operation of the Goiás Public Ministry (MP-GO) that investigates the manipulation of soccer matches. There are indications that there was fraud in matches of the 2022 Brazilian Championship (Series A and Series B), the 2023 Paulista Championship and the 2023 Gaucho Championship. According to the investigation, the coaches approached the players to arrange for them to receive a yellow or red card purpose. In other cases, they opted for the generation of a penalty. Obviously, bookings, expulsions and penalties influence the result, but the suspicious bets, as far as is known so far, were not on the score of the matches.

