Carl Nassib, of the Las Vegas Raiders, is the first active National Football Association player to come out. Nassib announced that he was gay and that “he had wanted to declare it for some time. Now I feel comfortable doing it ». The 28-year-old is in his sixth season in the NFL and his second in the Raiders. “I hope that one day videos like these and the whole coming out process are no longer necessary,” he added in an Instagram post.

The player made his announcement stating that he is a very private person and therefore has no intention of drawing attention to himself: “I just think that representation and visibility are very important,” says Nassib. Who in an Instagram post explains: “I don’t know the whole story behind our brave LGBTQ community, but I can’t wait to learn it and help keep fighting for equality and inclusion” .

Within an hour of his announcement, the Raiders defender garnered a great deal of praise, including from his team, who commented on his place with three black hearts. Nassib accompanied his coming out with a $ 100,000 donation to Trevor Project, an association fighting to prevent suicides among LGBTQ youth.

