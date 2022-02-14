Aloy has become one of the most recognizable characters on PlayStation in recent years. After the success that he was Horizon Zero Dawn, the leading lady became very popular. However, the attention that the work of Guerrilla Games receives is not always the best. During the last months, We have seen several comments that make fun of his physical appearance, and the day is no exception.

Just a couple of days before the launch of Horizon Forbidden West, the reviews of this title are already available, and someone took a screenshot that shows us the detail on Aloy’s face, in order to once again make fun of this character. Here you can notice facial hair on the main character’s face, something that happens with any human, regardless of his sex, but it seems that someone was not aware of this, or just wanted to joke about it.

Qenk can you explain to me why the hell Aloy has a beard? pic.twitter.com/uamkZnkYv7 — Xbot without Activision exclusives (@9Santy1) February 14, 2022

What started with a small taunt that resembles an NPC from Horizon Forbidden West with Craig of the revelation of halo-infinite, became a series of attacks and jokes against all kinds of people. Due to the nature of the comment, there were those who mocked the original tweet, while others took the opportunity to joke with the Xbox Game Pass service.

The female contact is not included in Gamepass — ZunderBait (@ZunderBoy_) February 14, 2022

Imagine revealing in this way that you have never approached a woman in your life. — ✨Alina in the Big City✨🇲🇽 Season 2022🐯💕 (@Nowhere_Girl) February 14, 2022

So while we remind you that Horizon Forbidden West Coming to PS4 and PS5 on February 18. On related topics, you can check out our review of the game here, and our video review here.

Editor’s note:

These types of comments make it clear that some of the prejudices that are held about players are sometimes justified. Let’s hope this is the last time the community, regardless of whether they are fans of Xbox, PlayStation or Nintendo, embarrass others in this way.

Via: 9Santy1