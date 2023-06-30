













The events took place at CEO 2023, which took place from June 23 to 25 of this year. This person, who apparently is 16 years old, couldn’t stand being defeated in one of the competitions of this event.

So he hit the table where his rival was sitting, threw his headphones and apparently broke his arcade controller as well. But not everything ended there.

This player from Dragon Ball FighterZ attacked the cameraman who was recording his outburst of rage. So the people around had to intervene.

Although in the video that we share with you things are a bit confusing, you can see this young man grabbing a chair that he threw at the cameraman.

According to the latter, he also threw a bag at him, as if he were guilty of losing in the tournament of Dragon Ball FighterZ. The cameraman, Daniel (@WhatDanielDo), was the one who posted on his Twitter account what he managed to record.

Some people try to justify what this sore loser did by citing his age. But that doesn’t excuse him from having misbehaved. And as expected, this had its due consequences.

For all the people asking about the situation he swung twice, tossed his bag and chair at me. My reactions were too on point for him to touch me. He needs to learn to control his emotions from him because this is not the first time that he tried me. https://t.co/xjSClgktp6 —Daniel (@WhatDanielDo) June 24, 2023

This player has been asked to leave the venue and it has been resolved. Keep fighting in the games please. —Alex Jebailey (@Jebailey) June 24, 2023

The organizers of CEO 2023 decided to expel him from the event. This was announced by Alex Jebailey (@Jebailey), founder and CEO of this competition.

He shared the message on his Twitter account. ‘This player was asked to leave the venue and it’s resolved. Please keep up the fight in the games’.

This player from Dragon Ball FighterZ surely he will be on some ‘black list’ for his bad behavior, and that will affect his career.

Apart from Dragon Ball FighterZ We have more information on esports at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

