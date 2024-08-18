Berlin (dpa)

A funny incident occurred during the match between Schott Mainz, a fifth division club, and Greuther Fürth, a second division club, in the first round of the German Football Cup, as the coach of Schott Mainz decided to substitute his player, Etienne Portmann, after 60 minutes, in order to allow him to attend a wedding.

Sky TV reported that Schott Mainz coach Samuel Horozovic agreed to Portman’s strange request to participate in part of the match, which ended with the team losing by two goals.

Portman quickly changed his clothes and was taken to the wedding by a helicopter that was waiting for him near the stadium, Bild reported.