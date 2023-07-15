Not all digital game providers offer refunds, and those that do often set strict limits. In SteamFor example, games can be returned if they were purchased less than two weeks ago and played less than two hours. Star Citizen also offers refunds, but they are also subject to conditions. In this case, the limits seem to be blurred, as shown by the case of a player who played for hundreds of hours and still received his money back.

What happened? The player Blue Background reported in Reddit who spent a total of 274 hours in Star Citizen. But he was dissatisfied with the unfinished state of the game. As a reminder: The gigantic space MMO is financed almost entirely through crowdfunding and has been in development for 13 years.

The developers have made relatively steady progress, but have come under a lot of criticism for constantly expanding their overall vision. As a result, there is still no date for the final release, which was originally planned for 2014. The MMO portion of Star Citizen it’s been playable in very buggy preview builds for years.

Returning to the player who, according to his own statements, did not have much fun in Star Citizen due to errors and failures. So he requested a refund from Cloud Imperium. To his surprise, all the money he had invested over the years was returned to him in full. Along with a letter.

What does the letter say? The player posted the contents of the letter, which is several pages long, on Imgur. According to Cloud Imperium, are not required to provide refunds. The terms of use on the website are clear. Anyone who does not return the game within 14 days of purchase is not entitled to a refund.

However, they decided to return part of the money. Although, according to the player in Reddit, all the money was returned. Thanks to the other users on the special refund subreddit who helped him out.

Via: Gaming Deputy

Editor’s note: I think after a certain number of hours it’s already cheeky for you to do this. Most of the time, especially if it’s a small or independent studio, I don’t ask for a refund, the only one I’ve asked for was That Dragon, Cancerwhich seems to me a super disgusting way to monetize the suffering and death of “a loved one”.