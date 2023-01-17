Last Friday the player Alexis Vega He came out of the substitution in tears in the match between Atlético San Luis and Chivas, after injuring himself while running with the ball.
The medical report has informed that it is not as serious as it seemed, and it was only the right knee, which has presented several problems throughout his career as a professional.
It was in 2016 when he was playing for the Red Devils of Toluca when Vega had a leg injury. cruciate ligament. Just a year later, she underwent a left knee meniscus cleaning.
In 2018 the news would not be encouraging for ‘Pingo’, since he suffered from an injury after suffering a detachment of fragments of cartilage of the right knee.
“I screwed up both knees, I have three surgeries in a row. That moment was very difficult and I thought about not playing anymore. I tore my cruciate ligament about to play the Sub 20 World Cup. The knee hurt it was in pieces and the kneecap was turned upside down. It is a surgery that I do not wish on anyone,” Vega commented at the time.
Likewise, the doctor Rafael Ortega explained that this injury suffered on matchday 2 is due to the intensity that Alexis Vega has had in recent weeks, highlighting his participation in the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
“It is a knee that has already been operated on a couple of times, and now that the intense physical activity that it takes, which culminated in a dream, with a World Cup, not everyone has it, but now it must be repaired, It’s like a car that has to be repaired so that he can compete in Formula 1 again. He’s very strong, and mentally he’s also very willing.”the doctor explained.
For his part, journalist David Medrano mentioned in his column that the time he will be out of all activity is still unknown.
“Two scenarios are the most common in the symptoms that it presents: one, that it is a small fragment of cartilage or bone that is the one that locks the knee, and that takes between six or seven weeks; If it is a meniscus problem, where the repair has to be done, that can take four to five months”shared.
