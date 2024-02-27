Playdeadthe talented development team behind Limbo and Inside, has released the first image of his new game on the occasion of an announcement seeking personnel interested in working for the firm.
Until now There were very few details on the project: In 2021 we found out that Playdead would be using Unreal Engine 5 for an open world, as the developers were “tired of the limitations of 2D experiences”, after striking a deal with Epic Games.
The image you see in the team's post shows a muddy tunnel, a huge vehicle and a mysterious character nearby, all with a style in many ways similar to that of the aforementioned Inside.
Fans in raptures
All it took was an image, moreover without even the slightest description, for unleash the enthusiasm of the many Playdead fanswho clearly have high expectations for the talented studio's third project.
As the experiences of Limbo and Inside demonstrate, we are talking about a decidedly capable and talented development team, which does not disdain introducing narrative experiments and unexpected situations into its games.
