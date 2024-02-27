Playdeadthe talented development team behind Limbo and Inside, has released the first image of his new game on the occasion of an announcement seeking personnel interested in working for the firm.

Until now There were very few details on the project: In 2021 we found out that Playdead would be using Unreal Engine 5 for an open world, as the developers were “tired of the limitations of 2D experiences”, after striking a deal with Epic Games.

The image you see in the team's post shows a muddy tunnel, a huge vehicle and a mysterious character nearby, all with a style in many ways similar to that of the aforementioned Inside.