Some time ago, Christopher Nolan he said he wanted to try and turn one of his films into a video game. Well, now there are those who beat him on time.

The user of Twitter jkap managed to get the movie to work on the device. Not only is it possible to watch the film on the screen of the small console, but in some way you can also “interact” with it thanks to the crank, transforming everything into an interactive experience.

Using the crank jkap is able to manipulate the film, similar to the gimmick of time flow in the narrative itself. In short, it is something so strange and particular that Nolan himself would certainly like it too. Below you can enjoy a minute of Tenet running on Playdate.

finally getting around to watching Tenet the way chris nolan intended. what an incredible film. pic.twitter.com/WOj8erl5WS – jae (@jkap) May 1, 2022



To play Tenet on Playdate and video in general, jkap said: “I had been working on a custom thing for a few hours and then I realized that the SDK has integrated (minimally documented) video playback with a custom format.”

