Via a press release, Panic announced that Playdates its hand-cranked handheld console, ha sold more than double than initially estimated, with the first 20,000 units gone within 20 minutes of bookings opening. Since July 29, 2021, the start date of the console sale, 53,142 Playdates have been sold. If they seem few to you, consider that the company has had many difficulties in satisfying all orders, due to some production problems that have made the console unobtainable. We are also talking about a niche product, certainly not sold at a loss.

Greg MaleticPlaydate’s project lead, said it’s been a big year for the console: “When we started we had no idea how many people would be interested in such a strange product, so we told the factory to produce 20,000 units. Having sold them more than 53,000 is heartwarming.”

Maletic believes that when the production issues are resolved, Playdate will be able to do even better, for a second year that could prove to be commercially better than the first. According to Panic, the company has shipped 27,000 units of its reservations and is working hard to fulfill all other orders.

In early 2023, Panic announced an increase in the price of the console by 20 dollars, for a total of 199 dollars, due to the increase in production costs. “That $20 is due to our factory recently giving us the inevitable news that in 2023 the cost of producing a single Playdate has gone up,” said Cabel Sasser, one of the company’s founders.

If you are interested acquire Playdate, you can start from official site.