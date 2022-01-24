Playdate, the small hand-cranked console, just launched a creativity tool that can be fun even for those not planning to buy the console. Pulp is a new site that allows you to create simple games, with tools made to be accessible to anyone.

The site does not allow you to create very complex games and Playdate is made for simple games anyway. In Pulp you will find tools to create games based on different scenes in an easy way. Despite the accessibility, the site has several resources for those who want to learn more and also allows the creation of their own fonts for the text of the game.

For people who have a smattering of programming, Pulp supports PulpScript code, which you can find in the site menu. Of course, for those who intend to have Playdate, the site becomes even more interesting, because later you can export the games to play on the console. Below you will find all the information.

The best part: Pulp runs right in your web browser. You can work on any computer, anywhere, with no installation or worrying about moving files around. Everything is in one place, in one window. And with a few clicks, you can export an actual Playdate .pdx game! pic.twitter.com/Rlw3D9bP4g – Playdate (@playdate) January 19, 2022

Recall that Playdate has already been postponed to this year after its creators encountered battery problems, and even then not everyone will receive their unit in 2022 due to a queue in pre-orders.

