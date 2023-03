Playdate owners – you know who you are – take note! A fresh update on the dinky handheld game system with a crank is coming next week.

The showcase will air on Youtube next Tuesday, 7th March at 5pm UK time (that’s 9am Pacific, back in Playdate’s Portland, Oregon home).

Expect 13 minutes of updates showing new games coming to the Playdate in the very near future, plus an update on Catalog, the device’s upcoming on-device store.

