In addition to the release plans, Panic also offers new tools for developers.

Surely you have remembered her when you saw her but, if you don’t know her, let me tell you that play date It is a portable console presented in 2019 that tries to bring independent video games into the hands of players in a very original way: adding titles designed especially for the platform, which has a nice crank as another method of control.

Shipments have already startedAfter three years and a delay in between, the machine has begun to arrive at users’ homes, starting shipments during this same month. From Panic they have confirmed through Twitter that this week Group One of the reservations will begin to have it, and they hope that the shipments will end during the next month.

If you have reserved it, you should pay attention to your email, where they will send you a confirmation. They assure that they will increase the volume of shipments progressively as they go confirming that Playdate works without problemswith Group Two having to wait a little longer for news.

In addition to this, the console will bring new features for developersas we can see in a video that they have shared. Along with tools such as a browser, it also brings some extra options for the users themselves, such as being able to share the screen in real time.

As for the games, you can check the official list to see all that it carries inside, although more may come. The main feature of these is that they have very important proper names in independent development, as the creator of Return of the Obra Dinn, one of the most outstanding works of recent years.

More about: PlayDate, Panic, Indies and Release.