Playdate it is officially available from today: le shipments of the console for users who have made the preorder in the first group, and Panic took advantage of the opportunity to publish a video recap of the various announcements.

You can read our Playdate review and get an idea of ​​the features of this original handheld “a crank“, which offers an absolutely peculiar input system, capable of giving life to completely new experiences.

The first Playdates will start today, as mentioned, and all over the next few weeks reservations will be respected. At the same time, the creators of the console have updated the development kits by adding more features.

The handheld currently includes the so-called Season Onea collection composed of twenty-four games already installed, which will eventually be followed by further “seasons”, as well as projects launched and distributed individually.

The philosophy behind Playdate allows authors to publish their titles in the way they deem most appropriate, and thanks to an official podcast and a communication campaign they will try to collect all the information so that nothing goes unnoticed.