On March 7, 2023, at 18:00 here in Italy, Panic will present all the updates coming for Playdateshis hand-cranked handheld console, during one showcase called Playdate Update. What will we talk about specifically?

The Playdate Update it will last 13 minutes and will show some new games coming to the console, give updates on Catalog (the console store curated by Panic) and much more. So, if you are among the owners of this peculiar gaming hardware or if you are simply curious about everything that happens in the world of video games, you just have to tune in to the Panic YouTube channel and watch the event:

The Playdate is currently sold out in the official Panic store, but you can order it for $179 (console only) or $199 (console plus cover). As for availability, the new units should be available in 2023, but we don’t know how long it will actually take to get them.

Each Playdate comes with more than 20 games that let you try out its particular controller, the crank. Here the list of console season 1 games.