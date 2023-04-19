100,000 copies of the magazine were sold and another 60,000 are in production to meet demand

All copies of the French version of the magazine playboy of April/May, starring the Minister of Social Economy of France, Marlène Schiappa, were sold out in just 3 hours. Extra volumes will be sent to newsstands this Thursday (20.Apr.2023).

The director of the erotic publication in France, Jean-Christophe Florentin, told euronews that 100,000 copies were sold. Another 60,000 are in production to meet demand. For comparison, on average, the playboy sells around 30,000 copies per month in the country.

Schiappa, 40, is also a writer and feminist activist. She was photographed in designer clothes and gave a 12-page interview about women’s rights. According to the minister, women should do “exactly what they want”.

REVIEWS

The Prime Minister of France, Elisabeth Borne, considered the moment inappropriate, since the country is experiencing a scenario of social unrest due to the approval of the pension reform. “Not appropriate for the moment”said Borne to the French channel BFMTV.

For the leader of the left-wing France Insubmissive party, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, France “is going off the rails”. In tweethe cited an interview by President Emmanuel Macron to children’s magazine Pif Gadget in February.

In response, Schiappa spoke out on the twitter about a woman’s right to do whatever she wants with her body. “In France, women are free, no matter if it bothers retrogrades and hypocrites“, he wrote.