Playboy is relaunching its iconic magazine as a digital-first publication – as the raunchy lifestyle brand takes over OnlyFans, US newspaper The Post has discovered. The revamped magazine, which closed in 2020 and stopped printing, will launch later this year.

The online publication will serve as an entry into Playboy’s “creator platform,” which the brand is touting as an “elevated,” “safe” and “exclusive” alternative to OnlyFans.

Now, instead of Playboy’s “bunnies,” you’ll have Playboy’s “creators,” who will post adult and non-adult content on their pages, give subscribers exclusive access to their lives, and grace the magazine’s online covers.

The Post got its hands on Playboy’s first “digital cover,” which features model Amanda Cerny, who has earned more than $1 million as a Playboy creator using the beta version of the platform, “Centerfold.”

Playboy first launched “Centerfold” with spokeswoman Cardi B in December 2021 as a place “for creative freedom, artistic expression and sex positivity.”

Much like OnlyFans, it allows models to cultivate paying subscribers. Playboy told The Post that it is dropping the “Centerfold” name and the platform will be integrated into Playboy.

“Our Playboy creator platform is Playboy magazine for the 21st century,” said the company’s chief brand officer, Rachel Webber. “We are putting the power of content creation in the hands of the creative community and giving them the tools to interact with and monetize their fan base directly.”

The big difference between OnlyFans and Playboy, says the brand, is that while anyone can become an OnlyFans creator, Playboy creators need to apply and be accepted by their editorial team.

Still, Playboy’s new platform shares many of OnlyFans’ features: Users can sign up and pay to view adult and non-adult content, and they’ll be able to message models – all while gaining special “access” to their daily lives. .

Playboy CEO Ben Kohn said he expects his creator platform to disrupt the current creator economy “the same way Playboy magazine disrupted the publishing industry nearly 70 years ago.”

Playboy, known for its iconic covers and centerfolds, announced the end of the print magazine in March 2020, citing budget issues, and laid off 25 employees two months later.

The company said the new digital magazine will feature creator essays and content about what it’s like to be a part of Playboy.