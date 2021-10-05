Beauty influencer Bretman Rock is the first homosexual man to grace the cover of “Playboy”. However, he is not the first male cover star.

Los Angeles – After almost 70 years of existence, Playboy magazine manages to surprise again. Instead of a scantily clad lady, this time a man can be seen on the cover. In a corsage and with the legendary rabbit ears, the 23-year-old Bretman writes rock history. He was the first homosexual man to pose for the cover of the October issue of the magazine. In addition to Playboy founder Hugh Hefner * and musician Bad Bunny last year, he is now the third man on the cover.

“That Playboy has a guy on the cover is a big deal for the LGBT community, for my brown community, and it’s all so surreal. A total ‘is this even happening?’ Mood. And I’m so pretty, “Bretman Rock told Playboy.

Social media phenomenon – from beauty influencer to Playboy cover star

Bretman Rock was best known for its presence on social media. He had his breakthrough with beauty videos on YouTube and short comedy videos on Vine. With more than 17 million Instagram followers and 8.8 million subscribers on YouTube, he is one of the most famous faces on social media.

He brought out his own make-up collection together with “Wet n Wild” in 2020 and got his own reality TV show on MTV a year later. In “Following: Bretman Rock” he gives insights into his family life and everyday life in Hawaii.

It’s Bretman, bitch. 🌟 Introducing the October 2021 digital cover with icon @bretmanrock

Photography by Brian Ziff

Videography by Boa Simon pic.twitter.com/fvG0pIcyax – Playboy (@Playboy) October 1, 2021

“Playboy” -Pride – Bretman and “Playboy” already worked together

Just in time for Pride month in June, a cooperation between Playboy magazine and Bretman Rock started, in which the men’s magazine sold limited Playboy Pride shirts.

Bretman's cover is the men's magazine's next step in a more open direction. In the past few years there have been repeated campaigns to make the Playboy LGBTQ + friendlier. In 2017, the French model Ines Rau was named the first transsexual Playboy playmate. Beauty influencer Victoria Volkova was the first transgender woman to appear on the cover of the Mexican edition in 2020.