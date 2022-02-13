Popular American model Elizabeth Marie Chevalier (Elizabeth Marie Chevalier), who starred for Playboy and Maxim magazines, opened an online auction with an offer to invite her on a date. This is reported Daily Mail.

The 27-year-old model from San Diego, California, has repeatedly complained on her social media that she is having difficulty building serious relationships because her beauty “scars men away.” For this reason, the girl decided to organize an auction among her fans on the OnlyFans platform, the winner of which will get the opportunity to dine with her on Valentine’s Day. “I want this day to be special, so I’m waiting for the best offer. This will allow me to understand that I am the woman of your dreams,” she explained.

According to Chevalier, there were a lot of people who wanted to go with her to the restaurant – about two thousand people a day – and the highest rate was 60 thousand dollars (more than 4.5 million rubles). “One guy even bought me a Rolex, it’s incredible!” she shared.

The American has not yet announced her choice, but noted that she hopes to meet a sincere man and enter into a strong relationship with him.

In January 2021, Elisabeth Marie Chevalier revealed why men find her beauty and career ‘intimidating’. The woman, who has over 2.9 million followers on Instagram, broke up with her boyfriend six months ago and has been failing dating ever since. “I was told that I scare guys because I am tall (I am almost 178 centimeters tall), beautiful, and I have a very strong character. In fact, I am very sweet and loving, so if the guys took the time to get to know me better, they would understand this, ”she admitted the heroine.