Playboy model Chris Galera urged to try virtual sex at least once in a lifetime

Everyone should try virtual sex at least once in their life, said Playboy model Chris Galera. Her words leads edition of the Daily Star.

Galera called for lovers who are far from each other to turn to this method. They have to make an effort to maintain their passion. Therefore, virtual sex is especially relevant for them, the model is sure.

Just because we can’t touch each other doesn’t mean we can’t have sex. Try virtual sex Chris GaleraPlayboy model

Galera noted that it is necessary to create a safe and relaxing environment for virtual intimacy. At the beginning of the conversation, you can compliment your partner to make him feel comfortable. “I can tell you that I’m worried too. It’s important to say it out loud,” she says.

During virtual sex, fantasy is needed so that the body can relax and the person is aroused, the model added. To do this, she recommends creating a romantic atmosphere: dim the lights, turn on background music.

