On the cover, in the first issue printed since the beginning of the war, a former model, wife of a deputy, who survived an attack and who still bears all the signs of horror. Iryna Bilotserkovets, model and TV presenter, was injured in an assassination attempt shortly after the Russian invasion began. Playboy has chosen it to return to newsstands in Ukraine with what it defines as a “historic issue”. Iryna is in a bikini, but a metal bikini, with an eye patch (because she actually lost an eye). It is not clear whether Ms Bilotserkovets was really the target of the bombing, as the wife of a close associate of Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kiev, or whether she simply got caught in the crossfire of the chaotic first days of the war. But she is now one of the symbols of Ukrainian resistance.

After the bloody attack, the woman was transferred to Berlin where she underwent numerous plastic surgery operations. She told the magazine the first time she saw herself in the mirror after surgery. “One eye missing, pipes coming out everywhere, hair shaved off. And then stitches, scars, wounds everywhere: I was Frankenstein’s monster». “I no longer have a beautiful face – she says – but the rest of my body is beautiful”. Now the woman works in an association of artists and musicians who organize events to raise the morale of the troops on the front line.