The magazine Playboy fired former porn actress Mia Khalifa on Monday (9.Oct.2023) after the model shared publications in support of the Palestinian extremist group Hamas and compared images of the radicals to a Renaissance painting. The model is Lebanese and openly supports the Palestinian cause. The information is from Fox News.
In an email addressed to subscribers, the company informed that it has severed ties with Mia Khalifa and will delete her channel on the company’s online platform.
“We are writing today to inform you of our decision to end Playboy’s relationship with Mia Khalifa, including deleting the ‘Mia’s Playboy’ channel on our creator platform.”said the magazine.
In the email, the company also criticized the model’s position and said that the comments published by the actress were “disgusting” It is “reprehensible”
“At Playboy, we encourage free speech and constructive political debate, but we have a zero-tolerance policy for hate speech. We hope Mia understands that her words and actions have consequences.”wrote company.
Since Saturday (October 7, 2023), the model has posted several publications on her profile on X (formerly Twitter) in support of the Palestinian extremist group. In one of the tweets, the model stated that “if you are not on the side of the Palestinians, you are on the wrong side”.
On Sunday (October 8, 2023), the former porn actress was also fired from the psychedelic company Red Light Holland, where she was an influencer for sharing publications in support of the extremist group Hamas.
On his profile on X (formerly Twitter), the CEO of Red Light, Todd Shapiro, criticized the influencer’s positioning and said he was “praying that she becomes a better person”.
“Consider yourself fired immediately. Simply disgusting. Disgusting. Please evolve and become a better human being. The fact that you are condoning death, rape, beatings and hostage taking is truly disgusting. No words can explain your ignorance.”, he said Shapiro.
In response, the model published on her profile on X that did not know he was negotiating with Zionists, referring to Shapiro.
“I stand with all the people who fight against oppression, now and always, do your research before begging for my investment in your little project, I’m from Lebanon, you’re crazy for expecting me to be on the side of colonialism, you damn weirdo ”, he wrote the model.
Mia Khalifa also criticized influencer and model Kylie Jenner, who published a photo of the Israeli flag on her Instagram profile in support of the country. The businesswoman is one of the most followed women on the platform.
“If true journalism exists, the next person to speak to Kylie Jenner will ask her opinion on geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and will not break eye contact until she can string together a coherent sentence, as she wants to take a stand before her people. 400 million followers”said the former porn actress.
Khalifa at Covid’s CPI
Mia Khalifa’s name was mentioned in the for the 1st time at the CPI of Covid in June 2021, after the senator Luis Carlos Heinze (PP-RS) cite research published by the magazine Lancet, which proved the ineffectiveness of chloroquine as a treatment for Covid-19 and was later retracted. According to the senator, the research was commissioned by a company owned by a porn actress.
On the internet, the speech was related to fake news that defended the use of chloroquine as a treatment for Covid and cited a “prodigy” doctor from Brazil, but the photo was of former actress Mia Khalifa. The topic became memes on social media
At the time, Mia Khalifa came to post on your Twitter profile a montage in which you appear as a guest of the CPI.
In June 2021, the actress was cited again in the CPI by Heinze. The senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede) said that the Lebanese woman should be summoned to speak at the commission.
UNDERSTAND THE CONFLICT
Although it is the largest armed conflict in the region in recent years, the territorial dispute between Palestinians and Jews has been going on for decades. The 2 groups claim the territory, which has important historical and religious landmarks for both ethnicities.
Hamas (Arabic acronym for “Islamic Resistance Movement”) is the largest Islamic organization operating in Palestine, with a Sunni orientation. It has a political arm and provides social services to the Palestinian people, who mostly live in poor areas with precarious infrastructure, but the organization is best known for its armed wing, which fights for the sovereignty of the Gaza Strip.
The group took power in the region in 2007, after winning elections against the political and military organization Fatah in 2006.
The region has been the scene of conflicts since the last century. There are records of offensives in 2008, 2009, 2012, 2014, 2018, 2019 and 2021 between Israel and Hamas, in addition to the 1st Arab-Israeli War (1948), the Suez Crisis (1956), the 6-Day War (1967), 1st Intifada (1987) and 2nd Intifada (2000). Understand more here.
Frictions in the region began after the UN (United Nations) divided Palestine into Arab (Gaza and West Bank) and Jewish (Israel) territories, with the intention of creating a Jewish State. However, Arabs refused the division, claiming to have been left with land with the least resources.
ATTACK ON ISRAEL
Hamas, a radical Islamic group with a Sunni orientation, carried out a surprise attack on Israel on Saturday (7 October). Israel declared war against Hamas and began a series of retaliatory actions in the Gaza Strip, a Palestinian territory that borders Israel and is governed by Hamas.
Hamas’ attacks have so far been concentrated in the south and center of Israel. If Hezbollah makes new advances on the border with Lebanon, a new focus of combat could be established in the north of Israel.
Israeli Lieutenant Colonel Richard Hecht stated that the country “look to the North” and who expects Hezbollah “Don’t make the mistake of joining [ao Hamas]”.
