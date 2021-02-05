Hoteliers on the Playa de Palma are so frustrated at the delays in the vaccination program, they have offered to buy the vaccine themselves so it can be offered to staff.

Despite the Balearic government promising to vaccinate the population by the the start of the summer, there are long delays and most believe that the government will miss their target.

So hoteliers have appealed to the Ministry of Health to allow them to go out on the open market and make their own purchases. Their counterparts in Mexico have taken similar action.

Local hoteliers are desperate to get the tourist industry into full swing.