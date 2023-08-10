Food and video games are great friends, in many ways. Not only are there many video games dedicated to food, more or less directly, but food is also dedicated to video games. PlayStation and Garofalo propose Play Your Pasta Limited Edition (pack of 500 grams) at a discount at the historical minimum price with an offer from Amazon Italy. The relevant part is also that pasta is available, which is not a given given that it disappears from Amazon shelves at intervals. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The average price in the last ninety days it is equal to €2.33, but is now at the historic low price. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The pasta Play Your Pasta Limited Edition it is a durum wheat semolina that cooks in 12 minutes. The shape is obviously that of the PlayStation symbols, i.e. circle, triangle, square and cross (it is not an X). In terms of allergens, it contains wheat, soy and mustard. Production takes place in the Lucio Garofalo Pastificio in Gragnano (NA).