Rachel Marin

It is a bad thing that such violent terms and manners dominate in Spanish politics, so disqualifying for the adversary. And there are those who compare the current situation with that of the spring of ’36. I don’t think so. But you don’t have to play with fire.

We are not like then because the deep, structural causes that originated that confrontation have disappeared: there is no longer so much economic backwardness in relation to advanced Europe, nor such brutal differences in the distribution of agrarian property, nor the deep-rooted military interventionism, nor the cultural chasms between a Catholicism at war with the modern world and a Jacobinism willing to burn churches and kill priests. We have overcome those secular problems. Spain is a much more modern, peaceful country with an economic and cultural level similar to the rest of Europe; we have a consolidated democracy and a powerful middle class that would have much to lose in a political catastrophe like the one experienced in the 1930s. They are, in short, absolutely incomparable situations.

But there were more than structural causes to that debacle. In reality, there was not even an inexorable confrontation between two halves of the country that were impossible to reconcile. Radicalized and irresponsible minorities were those who cultivated and unleashed that duel to the death. They were politicians – with the support of an intellectual – who launched themselves down the path of violent discourse, of the dehumanization of the adversary.

In the electoral campaign of 1936 tremendous things were heard, which left deep traces. The posters of Popular Action, integrated into the CEDA, asked for the vote “against the revolution and its accomplices.” The right used the slogan, which the opposite side would make famous in the war, of “They will not pass!”, All in alarming capital letters, which was later expanded: “Marxism will not pass. Freemasonry will not pass. Separatism will not pass. Spain closes its doors to them ”. Maeztu published “incendiary” articles (Andrés Trapiello). Ten days before the elections, César González Ruano, in AbcHe wrote that the electoral struggle would decide between two future perspectives for Spain: “the European, liberal, evolutionary, or the Asian, dictatorial, revolutionary”; if they won the rights, he explained, they would continue to talk about Bécquer, about love, about God; if the left did it, it would fall into “the wild and closed night of Marxism, free love and the systematic denial of the rights of the soul”; the cross would be “trampled on”, the children would hate their parents, the “women you love” would be “everyone’s” and the “small savings” obtained with your effort would be “taken away” from you.

On the other hand, the one favorable to the Popular Front, Gil Robles was represented with a bishop’s staff and surrounded by skulls, in reference to those killed in the repression of the Asturian uprising. Largo Caballero kept proclaiming the imminent workers’ revolution, which would nationalize land and banks, and wrote things like: “If the rights win, we will have to go to civil war”; or “Harmony? Not! Class Struggle! I hate the criminal bourgeoisie to death! ”. Maurín or La Pasionaria recalled the violence suffered by the Asturian insurgents and assured that, if “justice” was not done on those events, it would be impossible to contain the “fury of the people.” Margarita Nelken also subscribed to the slogan “neither forgiveness nor forgetfulness” and assured that it would be better for the right wing to be afraid because “fear is healthy.” Bergamín or Alberti praised Stalin without limits and young avant-garde men extolled war as an educating sport of the will.

Unamuno, who in a more irresponsible past had allowed himself boutade of proposing a “civil war” as a solution to the country’s ills, I was very pessimistic that spring: the children were being taught badly in hatred, the street environment was one of “wild insolence”, a “communal” madness and stupidity; It was not a question of ideology, it was a question of “barbarism, rudeness, bad instincts.”

The February elections then gave the Popular Front victory. But, complying with the agreement, the government that was formed was not revolutionary, nor did parties or labor unions enter it, but rather Republicans chaired by Manuel Azaña – so often called a “monster” by the right – who used in his inauguration speech a reassuring tone, insisting on the need for public order. A moderation recognized by Gil Robles and even by Calvo Sotelo (although “we’ll see if the Marxists want that to happen”).

That his followers, in effect, later overwhelmed him and that in that spring there was a chaotic transmission of powers, jail robberies, land confiscations and street violence, is not the subject of this article. The topic now is rhetoric. That mattered as much as the facts. The young Falangists, for example, sold their FE, pistols in hand; but the monarchical press, believing their activism insufficient, provoked them by calling them “more Franciscans than fascists.”

In a famous parliamentary session, much remembered later for its premonitory character, Calvo Sotelo denounced the country’s situation in apocalyptic terms. He went on to say that Oviedo, ruled by a “sash anarchist” who called himself a Republican, was in fact a “Russian province.” The president of the executive, Casares Quiroga, accused him of exaggerating the facts and inciting the rebellion and added that, if something happened, “he would make his lordship responsible for everything.” To which Calvo Sotelo replied that his shoulders were wide and he accepted such responsibility. He would be assassinated a month later.

With what, in that spring, the atmosphere of fateful struggle between revolution and counterrevolution only grew. Democracy, the parliamentary system, were despised in the name of such lofty and non-negotiable goals as making revolution or saving Spain.

We are not at that juncture, I insist. Nobody is seriously proposing today to liquidate democracy. Europe does not offer us such radical and damaging models as in the 1930s. But these languages ​​can provoke minds insane. When anonymous people start to be sent with bullets or bloody knives, it is not known how it ends. No one expected in 1936 that an armed confrontation as terrifying as the one that began in July would break out. None of the good families who planned to spend the summer canceled their plans that month. And yet three years later there had been half a million dead. Those speeches, which Fernando del Rey has called “words like fists”, paved the way for the brutalization of politics.

If this unlikely catastrophe were to occur, what would those who launch so many bravado today think of themselves? Would the Iván Redondo or Miguel Ángel Rodríguez be proud of the advice they gave their pupils?

Let’s not repeat that. Our opinion of the leaders of the Transition may be better or worse, but the legacy they bequeathed to us is far preferable to that of the 1930s. In part, because they were careful not to use that kind of rhetoric.

Jose Alvarez Junco he is a historian.