There is a phrase that has made children dream in Gelsenkirchen for years. At the entrance to the sports center where the Schalke 04 youth teams train, the words “enter children, leave champions” are engraved. It’s not just rhetoric. In fact, Schalke accompanies the writing with photos of the various Neuer, Draxler, Höwedes who wore the club’s shirt when they were still children, but also places alongside the images of the three holding the World Cup won with Germany in 2014. You enter as children, you leave as champions. Something similar, even without becoming world champions, happened to Sané, Gundogan, Ozil, Matip and many others. You enter as children, you leave as champions. This is the sentence that every boy in the Schalke youth sector reads every day when he goes to train. And although the club is experiencing a profound economic and sporting crisis (it was relegated to the second division), talent continues to be produced. The latest is Assan Ouédraogo, born in 2006, on whom Inter and Milan seem intent on unleashing a nice transfer duel. However, he doesn’t let it go to his head: in January he will still remain at Schalke, rejecting any offer they might present to him. The reason? He wants to finish school and get his driving license. You enter as children, you leave as champions. Often even in the head.