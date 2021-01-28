Activate the front camera first, then plug in the headphones. The music plays, which varies between some Music Session from Bizarrap or a new hit from Neo Pistea, Duki or Khea. Without hesitation, he places his fingers on the instrument and begins to play. The technique has to be released alone, because there are no scores that tell you how to play trap with a harp. But that motivates him even more.

“I want the new generations to be able to play whatever they want,” he says. Lucas Petroni while enjoying your vacation after a year full of music. The fact is that with 24 years and a life as a harpist, the composer from Lomas de Zamora lays the foundations for a relaxed future while breaking the paradigms imposed by classical instruments.

A party at his grandparents’ house was what brought a little Lucas face to face with the instrument that he is passionate about today: “I went to an anniversary celebration when I was eight years old and they had led a band. Among the musicians was a harp. It immediately caught my attention and I asked my dad if I could learn. “

After years going back and forth, searching and testing in different corners of Buenos Aires, the young composer made up his mind. His instrument, a Paraguayan harp. Her preferred style, a mix that varies between trap, jazz, pop and blues. “I have no preferences, I like everything,” he says.

Paraguayan harp. The musician started playing at the age of eight.

The solidity that the years of practice gave him led Lucas to play in prestigious concerts, such as the Billboard Festival, where he was part of the band that accompanied The Real Decadent and The tobacco makers. But his fanaticism for current music was what awakened in the young harpist the desire to do something different. And if guitarists, drummers and pianists recreate the songs of urban music, why not a harpist?

“In 2017 I started doing covers with the harp. The first one I went up was Happy all 4 from Maluma, and I was lucky that he shared it with me ”, recalls the musician. And he highlights: “Maluma saw the video, published it on his networks and quickly reached the million of reproductions ”.

The support of the Colombian singer was essential not to lower his arms. And despite having had obstacles along the way, such as the disapproval of a colleague of classical music, or the lack of time to record, the young composer never gave up.

In 2017 he began uploading covers of urban music.

In September of the last year, the cover of the Music Session # 34 from Bizarrap and Khea led Lucas to have his first interactions with the most famous rags. “It’s the best I saw,” Bizarrap commented. “Brother, you overdid it,” Khea told him.

In October, digital was left behind. After covering the song Pinipharin, of Rei, Duki and Neo Pistea, the last one wrote to Lucas to get together to play.

“Neo liked how I played the harp and asked me if I wanted to go to his house to record with him. I didn’t even hesitate ”, says the harpist. And he adds: “It was incredible. We were there from two in the afternoon until nine at night, sharing and making music. “

Now, in the middle of his studies to perfect himself as a musician, the round trip with the producers and singers of the moment and the covers that he uploads daily on his social networks (@lucas_petroni on Instagram), the harpist dreams of advancing with his own music and publicize his compositions: “I would like this instrument to become better known and take this music to other places.”

“What is happening is very nice, because I started doing covers in my room, with the cell phone camera and the harp,” he says. And he closes: “For this reason, I ask young people who are just starting out in music to be themselves, to be consistent and not give up.”